10 different lane closures happening during week of May 31, ARDOT says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, construction on I-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will multiple require lane closures.

Weather permitting, officials say the following travel impacts and traffic pattern changes will occur during the week of May 31.

No closures are scheduled May 28 – May 31 due to Memorial Day.

Tues., June 1 – Wed., June 2 | 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. | Broadway St. | Overnight full closure between I-30 frontage roads. Traffic will detour to Bishop Lindsey Ave. and Riverfront Dr. See detour map NR 21-161-A.

Tues., June 1 – Sat., June 5 | 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. | I-40 eastbound | Overnight single-lane closure between the I-40/I-30 split and the merge from I-30 eastbound.

Tues., June 1 – Sat., June 5 | 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. | I-40 eastbound ramp | Overnight single-lane closure between the I-40/I-30 split to the I-30 westbound merge.

Tues., June 1 – Sat., June 5 | 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. | I-30 eastbound | Overnight lane closures between the South Terminal and I-630. Work will include single and double-lane closures. Double-lane closures will be limited to 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights, double-right lane closures will require closing Exit 139 to Roosevelt Road, and closing the Roosevelt Road on-ramp to eastbound I-30. Detour routes will be signed. See detour maps NR 21-161-B and C.

Tues., June 1 – Sat., June 5 | 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. | I-30 westbound | Overnight lane closures between I-630 and the South Terminal. Work will include single and double-lane closures. Double-lane closures will be limited to 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights, double-right lane closures will require closing Exit 139A to Roosevelt Road. Detour routes will be signed. See detour map NR 21-161-D.

Tues., June 1 – Fri., June 4 | 11 p.m. – 4 a.m. | I-30 eastbound | Overnight double-left lane closures in North Little Rock between 9th St. and the North Terminal.

Wed., June 2 – Fri., June 4 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | 4th St. intersections with Rock St. and River Market Ave. | Daytime right-lane and sidewalk closures at the intersections. Pedestrian detour routes will be signed for sidewalk closures. Some street parking will be impacted. Watch for flagging operations.

Wed., June 2 – Fri., June 4 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Southbound Frontage Rd. | Daytime single-lane closure between Broadway St. and Riverfront Dr.

Wed., June 2 – Fri., June 4 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | President Clinton Ave. westbound | Daytime lane closure between Dean Kumpuris and Ferry Sts. Watch for flagging operations.

Wed., June 2 – Fri., June 4 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | I-30 westbound ramp to 2nd St. | Exit ramp narrows but remains open.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels, signage, and flagging operations. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.

To see long-term and permanent travel impact, the interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.