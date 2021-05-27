ARDOT repairs large pothole on I-30 bridge, drivers are not in danger

The outside lane on an I-30 eastbound bridge near Arch Street was closed for most of the day as ARDOT worked to repair a large pothole.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The outside lane on an I-30 eastbound bridge near Arch Street was closed for most of the day as ARDOT worked to repair a large pothole.

Some Arkansans worry when they hear of a bridge repair as the I-40 bridge at Memphis remains shut down for emergency repairs, but ARDOT officials said this pothole repair should not cause you to worry.

The pothole found on the I-30 bridge in Littler Rock is typical wear and tear, and officials made it clear drivers along the bridge are not in danger.

“It’s a pretty common occurrence to have that sort of large pothole on the bridge deck,” said Dave Parker, ARDOT spokesperson.

Crews worked to fill the hole with a type of concrete that will set quicker.

Arkansas is the 12th largest highway system in the country, so hiccups are bound to happen.

“We have 16,000 miles, 13,000 something bridges, we are going to have things that need repair,” said Parker. “Again, today, just a repair maintenance, an inconvenience we understand that. Considering what it looked like this morning, and the fact it will be reopened this afternoon, that’s pretty good.”