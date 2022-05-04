This part of I-30 in Little Rock will close over the weekend for construction

Officials will shut down the stretch of I-30 in Little Rock near the Arkansas River for construction on the roadways.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — We've all driven through it, and have opinions one way or the other on the construction that's happened because of the I-30 crossing project. ARDOT has been at work on the project for months.

"We understand that this area has been very active, but active for a good reason," Dave Parker, spokesperson for the department, said. "Anytime you shut down an interstate completely, I don't care if it's 48 hours or a week, it's a big deal."

That stretch, specifically over the Arkansas River, is one of the busiest stretches of interstate in the state.

"I think if you did the math, you know, at some point I think it was 60 thousand plus vehicles a day coming through here," Parker said.

This weekend will bring some closures you'll want to know about. ARDOT will close I-30 from exit 140B to just before I-630, from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. Read more here.

It's a huge closure that allows ARDOT to take a major step in the project.

"We need total shutdown of the interstate to get the ball rolling on that," Parker said.

It will allow them to demolish the 6th Street bridge. Parker said it will eventually be rebuilt, but in the meantime the 9th Street bridge is now open.

It may seem like a lot to shut down the interstate completely, but Parker said there's benefits, including keeping us safe.

"It increases the possibility for bad things," Parker said, speaking on what would happen if they didn't shut down the Interstate. "It's a safety element for our workers and the driving public."

It also speeds up the whole process. Rather than taking over a week, this is less than two days.

"You're talking about start, stop, start, stop," he said. "Numerous times, versus coming in Friday night, start it, boom, get it done by Monday morning."

Detours for the closure are easy to follow – you can read more about them here.

Parker said ARDOT gets it – no one wants construction to last forever. He said this should be the last big disruption this year, with the finished project coming soon.

"We appreciate the patience everyone's had, we know it's caused a lot of disruption," Parker said. "But again, get through the pain, and there's the payoff."