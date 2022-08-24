Roadway damage on I-40 requires overnight lane closures for repair

Overnight lane closures will occur from 7 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 along I-40 as crews repair damage from a fiery crash on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — Overnight lane closures on I-40 will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, and are expected to remain in place through 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 25.

Crews will be working to repair the damage caused by a tanker truck that crashed on I-40 Eastbound at Mile Marker 246 near Widener on Monday, August 22.

They will be focused on repairing two main areas of the roadway that experienced fire damage from the crash.

Each damaged section of the road will require the removal of the deck, rebar remediation, and recasting of the deck.

Eastbound traffic will be moved to the inside left lane at the St. Francis River Bridge.

Once the outer lanes have been repaired, traffic will shift to the outside right lane so repairs can begin on the inside lanes.

Lane closures will be marked using road work signage and orange barrels.