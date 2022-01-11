Officials hopeful new hotel at Clinton National Airport will bring growth

The Clinton National Airport broke ground on Tuesday, for a new hotel to be built on airport property— This will be the first of its kind to be built there.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Clinton National Airport officials broke ground on a new amenity for travelers— A Hampton Inn & Suites is set to open on airport property in 2024.

"What an absolutely wonderful day to be talking about growing again," Little Rock Regional Chamber President and CEO Jay Chesshir said.

The project is a direct result of increased traffic that has been coming through the airport.

"Not only are you seeing more flights out of Little Rock, but you're seeing more development," Airport spokesperson, Shane Carter, said. "You know, the airport is one of the biggest economic generators in this area, $1.7 billion a year."

It is set to be situated just off Roosevelt Road, near the main sign for the airport, and Carter said this will be a major benefit for all travelers heading through LIT.

This has been another sign of growth as we move out of the struggles of the pandemic.

"Signs around us telling us that travel has returned," Carter said. "Last month, we were nearly at 100% of our pre-COVID travelers."

Chesshir agreed and explained that he was just as excited as Carter.

"It speaks well of the economy, of the community, of the region," Chesshir said. "This is another exciting day."

While it's definitely good to see some growth, Chesshir said that this represents so much more than just a hotel.

"An investment like this gives us an opportunity to increase tax dollars so that our infrastructure can grow," Chesshir said. "With a good infrastructure, that actually attracts new investment."

It's hard to envision exactly what the finished product will look like, but those that have been involved with the project, have already been looking ahead. Not just for when the hotel is built, but for the boost that something like this could bring.