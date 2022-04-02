Central Arkansas families take time to enjoy winter weather

As many parents stay home from work and many children stay home from school due to the winter weather, some families took the time to enjoy the snow.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As winter weather moves out of central Arkansas, there's one group just itching to get outside – kids!

Many Little Rock families spent the day finding the biggest hill to sled down for the children. 5-year-old Lux Harris is one of them.

"My name's Lux Harris and we're sledding down a hill" he said, as he sled with his mom, Susan Barr. "We're about to run into a car, but people, don't worry, my mom will do it!"

He got to spend the day sledding with neighbors and friends, all after doing his school work, of course.

"So we did our packet this morning," Barr said. "We did Zoom with his class and then as soon as that's over, it's time to play."

Whether they were in Hillcrest or War Memorial, families spent the day outdoors before rising temperatures could melt any of the ice and snow.

"It's a good day to sled, it's more icy and the sleds, they go faster if you have the right sled," Andrew Pickens, who was at War Memorial with friends, said.

Pickens spent the day with Bella and Fischer Vines, along with their dad Andy.

He said when days like this come around, you've got to take advantage of them.

"Snow days around here are so rare. It is kind of a cause to just drop everything and get out here and have some fun. Especially with the kids," Andy said.

Those temperatures made for some icier spots – especially on the roads.

"The roads getting down here were kind of treacherous, so I can see why more folks aren't out here," Andy said. "We didn't have any problems, thankfully, and maybe now that it's warming up, we'll get some more folks out here."

Today served as a reminder that there's few things better than a snow day – no matter your age, and no matter the size of the hill.