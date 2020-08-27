Multiple Arkansas schools closed, releasing early due to potential weather threat

ARKANSAS, USA — School districts in the state of Arkansas are announcing closures as Hurricane Laura makes its way into the state.
Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday morning, August 27 as a Category 4 hurricane.
A tropical storm warning was issued for the southern part of Arkansas as the storm made its way into the state. A tornado watch was also issued for the other parts of the state.
- Arkadelphia School District
- Closed Thursday and Friday
- Bauxite School District
- Closing at 1 pm
- Bearden School District
- Closing at 12:55 pm
- Benton School District
- Closing at 12:30 pm
- Bismarck School District
- Closing at 1 pm
- Blevins School District
- Closed Thursday and Friday - AMI Day
- Camden Fairview School District
- Closed Thursday - AMI Day
- Cabot School Distirct
- Dismissing car riders at 12:45 pm
- Bus riders at 1pm
- Centerpoint School District
- Closing at 12:30 pm
- Dawson EDU Coop
- Closed Thursday
- Dierks School District
- Closed Thursday
- East End School District
- Closing at 1:30 pm
- El Dorado School District
- Closed Thursday - AMI Day
- Episcopal Collegiate School
- Lower School PreK at 11:30 am
- Lower School Kinder - 5th Grade at 11:50 am
- Middle/Upper School at 12:10 pm
- eStem Public Charter Schools
- Elementary, Junior High Schools at 1:45 pm
- High School at 2:15 pm
- Fordyce School District
- Closing at 12:50 pm
- Gurdon School District
- Closed Thursday and Friday
- Hampton School District
- Closed Thursday - AMI Day
- Harmony Grove School District (camden)
- Closed Thursday - AMI Day
- Kirby School District
- Closed Thursday - AMI Day
- Little Rock School District
- Elementary schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m
- Secondary schools will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m.
- Lonoke School District
- Early dismissal begins at 1 pm
- Magnet Cove School District
- Early dismissal begins at 1 pm
- Magnolia School District
- Closed Thursday - AMI Day
- Nashville School District
- Closed Thursday
- Nevada School District
- Closed Thursday
- North Little Rock School district
- Early dismissal begins at 1:00pm
- Prescott School District
- Closed Thursday and Friday
- Pulaski County Special School District
- Early dismissal begins at 11:30am
- SAU Tech - Camden
- Closed Thursday
- South Pike Co. School Dist.
- Closed Thursday - AMI Day
- Southern Arkansas University
- Closed Thursday and Friday
- UA Little Rock
- Closing at 12 pm