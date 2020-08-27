x
Multiple Arkansas schools closed, releasing early due to potential weather threat

ARKANSAS, USA — School districts in the state of Arkansas are announcing closures as Hurricane Laura makes its way into the state.

Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday morning, August 27 as a Category 4 hurricane. 

A tropical storm warning was issued for the southern part of Arkansas as the storm made its way into the state. A tornado watch was also issued for the other parts of the state.

  • Arkadelphia School District 
    • Closed Thursday and Friday
  • Bauxite School District
    • Closing at 1 pm
  • Bearden School District 
    • Closing at 12:55 pm
  • Benton School District
    • Closing at 12:30 pm
  • Bismarck School District 
    • Closing at 1 pm
  • Blevins School District 
    • Closed Thursday and Friday - AMI Day
  • Camden Fairview School District 
    • Closed Thursday - AMI Day
  • Cabot School Distirct
    • Dismissing car riders at 12:45 pm
    • Bus riders at 1pm
  • Centerpoint School District 
    • Closing at 12:30 pm
  • Dawson EDU Coop
    • Closed Thursday
  • Dierks School District 
    • Closed Thursday
  • East End School District
    • Closing at 1:30 pm
  • El Dorado School District 
    • Closed Thursday - AMI Day
  • Episcopal Collegiate School
    • Lower School PreK at 11:30 am
    • Lower School Kinder - 5th Grade at 11:50 am
    • Middle/Upper School at 12:10 pm
  • eStem Public Charter Schools
    • Elementary, Junior High Schools at 1:45 pm
    • High School at 2:15 pm
  • Fordyce School District 
    • Closing at 12:50 pm
  • Gurdon School District 
    • Closed Thursday and Friday
  • Hampton School District 
    • Closed Thursday - AMI Day
  • Harmony Grove School District  (camden)
    • Closed Thursday - AMI Day
  • Kirby School District 
    • Closed Thursday - AMI Day
  • Little Rock School District
    • Elementary schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m
    • Secondary schools will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m.
  • Lonoke School District 
    • Early dismissal begins at 1 pm
  • Magnet Cove School District
    • Early dismissal begins at 1 pm
  • Magnolia School District 
    • Closed Thursday - AMI Day
  • Nashville School District 
    • Closed Thursday
  • Nevada School District 
    • Closed Thursday
  • North Little Rock School district
    • Early dismissal begins at 1:00pm
  • Prescott School District
    • Closed Thursday and Friday
  • Pulaski County Special School District
    • Early dismissal begins at 11:30am
  • SAU Tech - Camden
    • Closed Thursday
  • South Pike Co. School Dist.
    • Closed Thursday - AMI Day
  • Southern Arkansas University
    • Closed Thursday and Friday
  • UA Little Rock
    • Closing at 12 pm

   

