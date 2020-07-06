ARKANSAS, USA — Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Louisiana coast line as Tropical Storm Cristobal continues its trek north through the Gulf of Mexico.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday evening, the storm was 235 miles off shore, moving at 12 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

Cristobal is forecast to impact Arkansas on Monday and Tuesday. The primary impact is likely to be flash flooding.

Given we've had a lot of rainfall the past several weeks, the additional 2-4" of rain Cristobal will bring the Natural State in a short period of time raises the concern for flash flooding.

Flash flood watches are expected to be issued ahead of Cristobal's arrival.

As is often the case when tropical systems move inland, quick spin-up tornadoes are likely.

They are primarily found in the northeast quadrant of the storm, which translates to East Arkansas seeing the greatest risk for these tornadoes. They are often weak and short in duration, but they still pose a threat to life and property.

If you find yourself in a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

The THV11 weather team is closely monitoring Cristobal and will bring you the latest details as they develop.

