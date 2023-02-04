People in Jacksonville working together to clear damage

In Jacksonville, there are homes that no longer have roofs and many still waiting for power to come back. The community is working to get things back to normal.

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The City of Jacksonville, Arkansas has continued working to clean up debris and neighborhoods hit by the tornado that made a path through Little Rock.

Throughout Jacksonville there are many homes that no longer have roofs, many people still waiting for the power to come back on in certain areas, and even some businesses are completely gone.

Erica Brown has lived in Jacksonville for 35 years, and now the home that she was born and raised in, no longer has a roof.

“Well, the transformer fell, and it caught my house on fire while me and my kids were in the tub,” said Brown. “My roof fell off and we're up to our ankles in water. So, when it comes to everything on the inside of our house, we've lost everything.”

Despite the loss, Erica has been right across the street at the Jacksonville Senior Wellness & Activity Center with her neighbors providing a smile and a warm meal to those in need.

“I've lost everything, but people have lost way more than me, and why not give back,” said Brown. “You know Jacksonville is home Jacksonville will forever be our home.”

The Director of Jacksonville’s Parks and Recreation Department, Kevin House has been going above and beyond his role this weekend.

“We are heading out door to door now handing out work gloves, contractor cleanup bags, five-gallon buckets of water,” House explained.

As clean-up continues, neighbors said they won't stop lending a helping hand to each other because Jacksonville is their home.

“The sun is still shining on Jacksonville you know we're a little we're a little down but we're never out,” said Brown.

“I’m proud to be a citizen and to be an employee for the city,” said House.

Jacksonville Mayor Jeff Elmore explained that no fatalities were reported, but there were 14 ambulance runs associated with the tornado.