Saline County crews prepare for another night of heavy rainfall

A line of storms sat over the area late Tuesday night causing flooding of roadways and homes alike.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — After a night of heavy rainfall, Saline County could use a break.

"In that situation, there's no break," Brandon Guillot, the director of the Saline County Office of Emergency Management, said. "This was over a period of two hours with sustained rainfall."

A line of storms sat over the area late Tuesday night causing flooding of roadways and homes alike.

"That makes things very, very difficult for everyone involved," Guillot said.

Multiple roads had cleared by the afternoon, like Childress Road.

"At 2 a.m., there was water a hundred yards in either direction of where we're standing right now," Guillot said. "We would not have been able to be here."

Other spots are still a concern, even before rain started falling late Wednesday afternoon.

Sardis Road is completely flooded with water, with signs warning of the high water.

"Other areas that flood more frequently, we already have permanent signs and audible warnings in place to keep people from making poor decisions and driving into those locations," Guillot said.

But that hasn't stopped everybody. Multiple people were seen by THV11 crews passing through Sardis Road, even though water came up at least 2 to 3 feet.

It's what caused over 15 water rescues last night by the Office of Emergency Management.

"We've also had a lot of people who have driven around barricades or driven into open water," Guillot said. "That occurred last night. We had around 15 rescues that had to occur as a result of people driving into moving water."

And with more rain in the forecast, and with no one hurt from last night's storms, now the attention shifts to protecting people today.