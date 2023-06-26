Two Arkansans dead after severe storm hits Carlisle

The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two people were killed after a tree fell on a home in Carlisle due to severe storms on June 25.

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — On June 25, severe storms rolled through several parts of Central Arkansas, causing extensive damage in some areas.

The incident happened on Willard D. Lewis Street last night. According to officials, a third person was also hurt.

According to our THV11 meteorologists, there were winds upwards of 60mph or more and severe lightning in some areas.