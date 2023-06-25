Construction on I-30 requires lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock

As construction on I-30 continues, ARDOT crews are set to close several lanes of traffic beginning on Monday, June 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Beginning on Monday, June 26 there will be work being done on I-30 that will require weekly lane closures if weather permits. The closures will be as followed:

Daytime closures will be between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

I-30 frontage road northbound between 9th Street off-ramp to 6th Street in Little Rock

Riverfront Drive between Washington Avenue and Olive Street in North Little Rock

Cypress Street southbound between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock

Broadway Street between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock

Overnight closures will be between 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m.

I-30 (single + double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock

I-30 westbound to I-630 westbound ramp (Exit 139B) in Little Rock

I-630 ramps onto and off 15th Street (full closures) between College Street and the I-630 interchange in Little Rock; detours will be signed

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

I-30 frontage road southbound between 6th and 10th Streets in Little Rock

Riverfront Drive eastbound between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock

Cypress Street southbound between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock

Broadway Street between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock

Double-lane closures will be limited to the hours of 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

There will not be any closures scheduled for Friday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 5 due to the Independence Day holiday.