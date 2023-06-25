x
Construction on I-30 requires lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock

As construction on I-30 continues, ARDOT crews are set to close several lanes of traffic beginning on Monday, June 26.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Beginning on Monday, June 26 there will be work being done on I-30 that will require weekly lane closures if weather permits. The closures will be as followed:

Daytime closures will be between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • I-30 frontage road northbound between 9th Street off-ramp to 6th Street in Little Rock
  • Riverfront Drive  between Washington Avenue and Olive Street in North Little Rock
  • Cypress Street southbound between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock
  • Broadway Street between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock

Overnight closures will be between 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m.

  • I-30 (single + double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock
  • I-30 westbound to I-630 westbound ramp (Exit 139B) in Little Rock
  • I-630 ramps onto and off 15th Street (full closures) between College Street and the I-630 interchange in Little Rock; detours will be signed
  • I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock
  • I-30 frontage road southbound between 6th and 10th Streets in Little Rock
  • Riverfront Drive eastbound between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock
  • Cypress Street southbound between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock
  • Broadway Street between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock

Double-lane closures will be limited to the hours of 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. 

There will not be any closures scheduled for Friday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 5 due to the Independence Day holiday. 

Drivers are urged to exercise caution when traveling through work zones.

