12-year-old Benton girl to appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Amelia Lisowe is the creator of Lisowe's Lights, a nonprofit that has donated nightlights to children all over the world.

BENTON, Ark. — A 12-year-old Benton girl has been making a name for herself and her non-profit, Lisowe's Lights.

They've already had a big year lighting up the lives of children, especially those in the foster care system.

On Monday, April 3, Lisowe's Lights will gain even more attention as Amelia takes on a national platform.

Lisowe is no stranger to THV11, as we highlighted her efforts around four years ago on our show.

“Back then I wouldn’t have thought it would have gotten this far," Lisowe said.

Her latest stop took her to the Warner Brothers Studio Lot.

While she kept her eyes open for different celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, there was a guarantee that she would meet one celebrity for the day— Jennifer Hudson.

“I think that the Jennifer Hudson Show being aired all over the world, we'll be able to bring in a lot of attention and even more donations," Lisowe said.

She received all of the first-class Hollywood treatment like hair, makeup, a chauffeur, and of course, a dressing room with a mini-fridge.

“Miss Jennifer is just one of those people that when you start talking to her, it's just like talking to a friend. So, even though there was a live audience, which I didn't know because my mom forgot to tell me, then it was just like talking to my friend at recess or something like that," Lisowe said. "She's really personable and energetic, which reminds me of me a little bit.”

Even with the glitz and glam of being on TV, and having over 13,500 Lisowe's Lights delivered to 50 states and nine countries, Lisowe said she will continue to keep her mission at heart.

“We can educate children in our generation today on the foster care crisis so that hopefully, by the next generation, then we can help lower that foster care crisis and help start solving it," Lisowe said.