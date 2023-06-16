A look at the history behind Juneteenth

As Juneteenth celebrations kick off in the Natural State, we're taking a closer look at the meaning of the holiday and how it came to be.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many events celebrating Juneteenth are already underway in central Arkansas as the holiday approaches.

The holiday is still very new to some Americans— Juneteenth did not become a federal holiday until June 19, 2021.

However, several groups across the nation and in Arkansas will come together to highlight the freedom that came with the Emancipation Proclamation.

“What's interesting about that is emancipation happened at different times across the country. You know, the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1862 and every community reacted and responded differently," said Key Fletcher, Director of the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.

According to Fletcher, the Juneteenth that we know today comes from the enforcement of freeing the final enslaved Africans in Galveston, Texas in 1865.

She explained that before the day became known as Juneteenth, it was called everything from Freedom Day to Emancipation Day or Liberation Day.

Fletcher said that this is a time to remember all of the struggles of the past, but also a time for the entire community to celebrate the history, the culture, the liberation, and the freedom of African Americans.

“You can't have one without the other. So Juneteenth is a perfect example of American history. Another piece of the fabric that is American history and how that tapestry comes together and it's something that we all should celebrate collectively as a country," Fletcher said.

For 14 years, the Mosaic Templars have celebrated Juneteenth, growing over the years into the largest Juneteenth celebration in the state.

They want everyone no matter their race, nationality, or background to come out and truly embrace the moment.

“Be prepared to support vendors. Be prepared to just learn and enjoy. Juneteenth is a family reunion. So bring everybody it's free. Tell your mama, your sister, your cousin, and your grandmama. Have everybody come with you and experience it. There are so many things going on," Fletcher said. "If you like food, if you like music, there's a health and wellness village. There are so many aspects of Juneteenth.”

She added that it takes all of us coming together— Juneteenth is a part of who we are as people and as a country.

“Juneteenth is a celebration of the very best of us. Juneteenth is a celebration of those who have gone before us and duty, there's a time to remember and work collectively together on how we can continue to make all of our communities stronger," she described.

Fletcher said she's heard several misconceptions about the holiday over the years.

Many people don't know that it's been celebrated as long as it has or realize that Juneteenth is celebrated across the country and not just in the South.

Lastly, Fletcher added that you don't have to celebrate a certain way.

You can celebrate in your small group or with your community in any way by honoring and remembering our shared past and pushing our community forward.