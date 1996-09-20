Movies in the Pocket Park announce summer, fall lineup

The lineup for Little Rock's Movies in the Pocket Park this summer and fall has been announced— and it's full of 90s nostalgia!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock announced a lineup of 90s movies that will be showing at the Pocket Park at 711 Main St. this summer and fall.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership and Arkansas Cinema Society have partnered for the outdoor movie series, Movies in the Pocket Park.

The 90s nostalgia will kick off on Wednesday, July 19 with Pulp Fiction at 8:20 p.m. After that, movies will be shown on the third Wednesday of each month beginning at sunset.

“We’re excited to work together with the Arkansas Cinema Society to bring outdoor movies back to Little Rock. There’s something special about watching a film together with your friends and neighbors under the open sky, and it's wonderful to bring new entertainment options to our Main Street Pocket Park,” said DLRP Executive Director Gabe Holmstrom

Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets. All ages are welcome at this free event; however, some films are more appropriate for an adult audience.

Stone’s Throw will provide beer, and water and food will be available for purchase. Personal coolers will not be allowed.

“Having come of age in the ‘90s, those movies hold a special place in my heart. So many magical films from that era inspired me to become a filmmaker myself. I am very excited that ACS is getting to team up with Downtown Little Rock Partnership to screen some classics at the Pocket Park,” said ACS Executive Director Kathryn Tucker.

Please see below for the full Movies in the Pocket Park schedule: