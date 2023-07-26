Little Rock announces River Market Live event series

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau announced a new live event series coming to the River Market as part of the City's efforts to revitalize the area.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new live event series will be coming to the River Market soon as part of the City's efforts to revitalize the area.

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) announced the launch of River Market Live, beginning August 10.

Visitors can enjoy a diverse lineup of live performances every Thursday evening throughout the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the River Market outdoor pavilions located at 400 President Clinton Avenue.

In addition to this exciting new program, 2023 also marks the 48th anniversary of the Little Rock Farmers’ Market and the 10th anniversary of Jazz in the Park; a popular free concert series held each April and September featuring local musicians.

“We’re so excited to kickoff this live event series in August by hosting four pavilion concerts in the River Market District, one of our city’s most visited areas,” said Gina Gemberling, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau President & CEO. “Our hope is that this first month of activities will foster additional River Market Live activations by others so our residents and visitors can have more great experiences."

August’s River Market Live series will be open to the public, and admission is free. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase on-site.

Chairs will be provided, but people can bring their own. River Market Live is pet friendly.

See below for August's full lineup of music:

August 10: Karla Case Band (Rock)

August 17: SynRG (R&B)

August 24: Gravel Yard (Bluegrass/Country)

August 31: DJ Nick Hud & Friends (Hip-Hop/Funk Disco)

River Market Live is a continuation of the LRCVB’s Big on Little Rock commitment to building local pride in Arkansas’s capital city by showcasing and celebrating its people and amenities.