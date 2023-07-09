Puppy pool party coming to Sherwood this weekend

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The City of Sherwood announced an exciting weekend event that will benefit the Sherwood Animal Shelter.
This Saturday, September 9, dogs big and small are invited to swim in the big pool or splash around in the kiddie pool at the Fairway Pool located at 800 Fairway Avenue.
The Puppapawlooza pool party is a free event, and it will begin at 9 a.m. and last until noon.
All dogs attending must be vaccinated, and proof of rabies vaccine is required.
Donations will be accepted throughout the day, and the proceeds will go towards the Sherwood Animal Shelter.