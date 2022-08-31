Kane Brown coming to Simmons Bank Arena in 2023

Multiplatinum country music singer Kane Brown announced that he will be bringing his "Drunk or Dreaming Tour" to Simmons Bank Arena in April of 2023.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Kane Brown announced on Wednesday that he will be bringing his 'Drunk or Dreaming Tour' to North Little Rock in April of 2023.

The multiplatinum country music singer is set to perform at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The tour will feature special guests Dustin Lynch and Locash for select dates.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale on Friday, Sep. 9 at 10 a.m., with a special presale becoming available to fans on Sep. 6 at 10 a.m.

General ticket sales can be purchased at Simmons Bank Arena's box office or on Ticketmaster's website. Details on the presale can be found on Kane Brown's website.