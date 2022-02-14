Kevin Hart to bring comedy tour through Arkansas in August

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Comedian and movie star Kevin Hart announced on Valentine's Day that he will be heading on his first major tour in four years, which includes a stop at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, August 6.

"I am hype as sh** to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”, said Kevin Hart.