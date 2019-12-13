LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jumanji: The Next Level is a fine movie. It hits all the right beats and the acting is fun, but the jokes fall flat and sometimes it feels like a retread.

In some ways, it's just like a video game sequel where all the mechanics you like return but none of the new stuff added brings anything to keep it engaging.

The film stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Nick Jonas and many more. It's a packed cast that is both charismatic and able to handle the jokes and action.

The four group of students return as well, but Spencer decides to go back into the game to re-inhabit Dr. Smolder Bravestone because he feels insecure about his life. And while that is an interesting premise, it's lost pretty quickly for the video game antics that the movie puts front and center.

It's hard to balance the philosophical ideas of life and friendship presented in the plot of Jumanji: The Next Level while also make it an enjoying action movie. But it tries its best, but falls short of anything than more.

The movie is probably a good movie to watch with your family during the holidays, but it's not that great beyond that.

At least it sets up a sequel that seems like it'll be more like the original Juamnji movie.

