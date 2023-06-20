Arkansas photographer puts spin on sports photography

Jaison Sterling at Rock Town Media has been reimaging sports photography— and these breathtaking images are leaving people speechless!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — They say a picture is worth a thousand words— and one Arkansas photographer has an eye for something different.

Jaison Sterling originally started Rock Town Media when the North Little Rock Times paper shut down.

His time freelancing for the paper and covering sports played a part in him becoming the photographer he is today.

“I love what I do. It's honestly not like a job. I really enjoy getting to work with kids work with different schools and just getting to like create really cool images that the parents and kids enjoy sharing and enjoy looking at," Sterling said. "I love getting reactions out of kids when they see the pictures I take.”

Sterling started his business with his wife in 2010 while they were still in college on the yearbook staff.

Now, 13 years later, the business has grown from freelancing to making ideas become reality.

“It's all over the top now, especially with social media, everybody wants the best like picture that they can get," Sterling described. "The whole industry is changing. Just in the past couple of years since I've started like posting my work and stuff on Tik Tok, Instagram, and all that kind of stuff... I've noticed a huge shift all over the country.”

He said that no idea is too challenging— if you think it up, he can capture it and add even more to the imagination.

Carmin Tolliver is a rising senior at Sylvan Hills Highs School. It is her second year working with Sterling for her team's volleyball pictures and she said that she enjoys being able to be as creative as she would like.

"I picked the one where the balls are thrown behind you and also did like a stationary picture with my team," Tolliver said. “It's still a classic, for me, it shows like how you can do simple pictures and they still look good.”

While the season is coming to an end for these athletes, Sterling said he's happy to be able to capture the moment.