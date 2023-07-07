Veterinarians warn of 'extremely contagious' canine flu outbreak in Central Arkansas

Veterinarians across Central Arkansas are warning of an outbreak of canine influenza. The flood of diagnoses comes amid a vaccine shortage.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterinarians across Central Arkansas are warning of a canine influenza outbreak. The flood of diagnoses comes as the vaccine for dog flu is in short supply.

At Pinnacle Valley West Rock Animal Hospital, veterinarians see eight to 10 dogs a day, all of which are then diagnosed with a strain of canine influenza.

"It's so contagious,” Pinnacle Valley West Rock Animal Hospital Veterinarian Dr. Sonya Lavergne said. “There's a definite outbreak of the flu."

Lavergne said the signs of canine flu started appearing at the animal hospital a few weeks ago when multiple dogs showed symptoms of more severe kennel cough.

"These dogs seemed a little sicker," Lavergne said. "Some of them had fevers... they had a decreased appetite and increased lethargy."

A respiratory test on one dog showed canine influenza. Since the flu is highly contagious, Lavergne knew it would become a trend for most dogs visiting the animal hospital.

After reporting to the state veterinarian, Lavergne learned cases are being confirmed across the state.

"Dr. Nile has received current firm positives in Conway and the surrounding areas,” Lavergne said. “In speaking to many other local veterinarians, they also see it."

SOMA Animal Clinic confirmed they've also diagnosed a case.

This wave of canine influenza comes as its vaccine is in short supply. Lavergne said the animal hospital took preparations and stocked up.

"Dog flu has been around for a long time, but we haven't really seen outbreaks here in Central Arkansas," Lavergne said.

According to Lavergne, Pinnacle Valley West Rock Animal Hospital has the vaccine that covers both strains. While the vaccine doesn't guarantee 100% protection, it does help fight against influenza.

Now that veterinarians are alerted, they've learned that animals are at a higher risk if they attend dog shows, public daycare, groomers and boarding facilities.

"We've seen influenza in almost all the boarding facilities,” Lavergne said. “It's like taking your kids to daycare. If something's out there, they're going to be susceptible."

Coughing, sneezing and nasal discharge are just a few symptoms Lavergne said owners should look out for.

"If they do have high fevers or not acting well, then there is a concern for secondary bacterial infections," Lavergne said.

That's when veterinarians amp up the medication and pick a more potent antibiotic to help those secondary infections.

Amid the current outbreak, there is good news for pets diagnosed with the flu.

“The dogs we've seen with the flu, even some of the sicker ones, seem to be recovering,” Lavergne said.

Owners are encouraged to limit skin contact with other dogs since canine influenza is highly contagious and spreads quickly. Dog owners should also keep in mind that animals may be asymptomatic.