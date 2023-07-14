Parvovirus exposure forces Sherwood Animal Shelter to temporarily close doors

Animal shelter volunteers are on high alert after two dogs tested positive for parvovirus.

SHERWOOD, Arkansas — Parvovirus, a highly contagious dog virus, has entered at least one Central Arkansas animal shelter.

The Sherwood Animal Shelter will be temporarily closed until July 24 after two dogs tested positive for the virus.

The two dogs that tested positive for the parvovirus were part of a group of six dumped in front of the animal shelter Monday.

"It's not being tracked home to people that have adopted dogs," Sherwood Police Public Information Officer Bailey Williams said.

The Sherwood Police Department runs the Sherwood Animal Shelter. Williams said the parvovirus is something they take very seriously, and staff members are on high alert.

"Parvovirus is an extremely contagious virus," Williams said. "It's the canine parvovirus. Dogs can get it from direct or indirect contact with feces. It spreads so easily and quickly and can be fatal."

The two dogs, Doodle and Dooley, are about 15 weeks old and are receiving treatment at North Hills Animal Hospital.

The community is supporting them in the recovery process.

"We have a GoFundMe originally for Doodle," Williams said. "We've since added his brother Dooley to help fund the parvovirus treatment and Doodle's surgery."

On top of fighting the parvovirus, Williams said Doodle has a broken hip and fractured pelvis, and the surgery has to be postponed because of the virus.

In the meantime, Sherwood police are looking for the person who abandoned the dogs and the person who hit them and kept driving.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sherwood Police Department's non-emergency number at (501) 835-1425.