LITTLE ROCK, Ark — While you're stuck inside, you might as well stay busy, and increase the value of your home at the same time.

It’s a simple, inexpensive update to spruce up those old countertops and cabinets. If you have laminate tops, there are paints designed to work on them.

First, THV11’s Rob Evans sanded down his old countertop with 220 grit sandpaper, then put three coats of the counter paint on.

Use a sponge roller, and don’t wait long-less than an hour-between coats. Then don’t put anything on it for three days at least.

Add some new hardware for the drawers, and you have a brand new look for about $40, depending on the hardware.

