LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At this Arkansas restaurant, you get your food delivered in a train that travels from the kitchen directly to your table!

1. All Aboard not only serves your food via a traveling train that runs throughout the whole restaurant, they have plenty of train toys all around the restaurant to keep the family highly entertained.

2. The train is so complex and interesting it actually took engineers to figure out how to make it all possible. Only one plate has ever not arrived perfectly to the table. It is impressive!

3. All Aboard’s menu has a little bit of everything but it keeps a focus on providing healthy options for kids. As childhood obesity rates rise, All Aboard wants to offer healthy solutions for families.

4. They also have options for people who no longer eat meat! They are one of the few Arkansas restaurants that serves the Beyond Burger. It’s plant based. No meat. No worries, they have plenty of “regular” burgers too for all the carnivores out there.

5. All Aboard is a great place for parties! They offer Whistle Stop or Choo Choo Train party packages that keep kids full and entertained!

Rob and Amanda Pro-tips:

Amanda: One of my favorite things I tried while there was the sweet chili choo choo shrimp basket! Yum!

Rob: I had a blast here as a parent so it’s a great place not only for kids but for parents too! Go around and take your kids to the multiple train toys in the restaurant. Ask for a train conductor hat for them too!

