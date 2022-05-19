Grab your dancing shoes, pool cues and check out Too Sweet Bar & Grill

Open since 1999, this juke joint and Little Rock Staple can be summed up with two words: family and fun.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The story behind Too Sweet Bar & Grill can be summed up with two words: family and fun.

From swing dancing to weekly pool tournaments, this juke joint is fun! Oh, and of course the food is sweet, too!

Terry Davie opened Too Sweet in 1999 with the help of his father, Jorden Davie.

Jordan’s sweet and friendly personality earned him the nickname “Mr. Too Sweet.” In the same spirit, the Davie’s wanted to create a welcoming atmosphere with a reputation as strong as Mr. Too Sweet himself, thus the story behind the name.

Too Sweet wasn’t always what it is today.

Terry’s initial vision was to open a pool hall where people could dance and have a cold beer after work. But with time came appetite…appetite for food, and as it turns out, Terry is a pretty good cook!

The menu offers all the staples you’d image at a bar and grill. Burgers, many different types of burgers with your choice of fries or sweet onion rings.

What makes the onion rings so sweet? We don’t know. Terry wouldn’t tell us the secret. Whatever it is, it’s good!

But the Davie’s don’t do anything basic. They go the extra mile. You’ll find unique spins on southern classics, such as a deep fried bologna sandwich, catfish, and salads, and soul food Sunday’s are a REAL thing here.

One of the things Too Sweet has become known for is their any-time breakfast menu. That’s right, you can order breakfast any time you want!