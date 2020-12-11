Edwards Food Giant goes the extra mile to help customer celebrate wife's birthday

When a customer couldn't make it to the store to buy frosting for his wife's birthday cake, the Bryant manager delivered it... free of charge.

BRYANT, Ark. — Need a reason to smile? Then listen up.

This sweet story is from a customer at the Edwards Food Giant in Bryant.

According to a post on their Facebook page, a customer was wanting to make a German chocolate cake for his wife's birthday, but he didn't buy enough frosting.

The man wasn't able to drive to the store because he'd taken some strong pain medication, so he called the store and spoke to the manager, Lloyd.

The customer offered to pay $20 to get a $3 can of frosting delivered to his home.

Fifteen minutes later, Lloyd rang the man's doorbell with frosting in hand.

The manager wouldn't accept the $20, let alone the $3 for frosting. Instead, he told the customer to wish his wife a Happy Birthday for him and thanked him for being an Edwards Food Giant customer.