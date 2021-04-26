Amazon to begin hiring full-time central Arkansas warehouse associates in late May

The Little Rock Regional Chamber is partnering with Amazon to offer virtual information sessions on new positions.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Amazon.com, Inc. in partnership with the Little Rock Regional Chamber will host two virtual information sessions and one drive-thru job fair to provide details on positions and hiring processes for the warehouse associate roles that they will be hiring for beginning in late May.

Both virtual sessions will cover the same information and will be held on Thursday, April 29 at 6 p.m. and Friday, April 30 at 9:30 a.m.

The drive-thru job fair will be held on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Little Rock Workforce Center, 5401 South University Avenue.

During these virtual sessions and drive-thru event, company officials will describe the position requirements including the minimum hiring age of 18 and the need for a high school diploma or equivalent.

Job benefits will also be detailed including medical benefits that begin on the first day of work, tuition assistance, stock award program, and an employee discount program.

Hiring for both the Port of Little Rock and North Little Rock facilities is set to begin in late May with anticipated starting dates in mid to late summer 2021.