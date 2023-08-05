Arkansas woman wins over $2.3 million jackpot

A Sebastian County woman now has big plans for her future after she hit the big $2.338 million jackpot in Arkansas's newest lottery game, LOTTO.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, a Sebastian County woman claimed her $2.338 million prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. She is now the first-ever jackpot winner on LOTTO, the state's newest lottery game.

She ordered the winning Quick Pick ticket on the Jackpocket mobile app for the drawing on April 29 and won by matching the six main numbers: 20, 12, 27, 10, 6, and 21.

“I usually play Natural State Jackpot or Lucky for Life® but purchased the LOTTO ticket on a whim,” the winner told lottery officials. “The [LOTTO] jackpot looked high, and since I've never played the game before, I decided to try that one.”

After the drawing was conducted, Jackpocket emailed her to celebrate her winnings and inform her of the $2.338 million prize. Though she did not even realize she had won until they gave her a call the next Monday morning.

“I thought it was a spam call because it was from New York,” she said. “After listening to the voicemail, I called them back and was shocked when they said I was the jackpot winner. I first told my husband, but he didn’t believe me because we never win anything.”

The new game, LOTTO was launched in September of last year and is only played and won in the Natural State. Drawings are held in Little Rock every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:00 p.m. and cost $2 per play.

“We are witnessing history in the making with our first-ever LOTTO jackpot winner,” said Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director. “It is also exciting that this run has yielded 199,835 winners who have claimed more than $3.6 million in total prizes on the game.”