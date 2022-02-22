Heavy-duty electric vehicle manufacturer opening facility in Arkansas

Envirotech Vehicles, a company that manufactures "heavy-duty" electric vehicles, announced a new facility in Osceola, bringing around 800 jobs to the area.

The manufacturing facility is approximately 580,000 sq. feet and located on Ohlendorf Road.

Hiring for jobs will begin immediately in areas of manufacturing, engineering, and other professional positions. For more information, you can learn more here: www.evtvusa.com.

Sally Wilson, Mayor of Osceola said, “We’re pleased to welcome Envirotech Vehicles to our city and believe that their selection of Osceola for the establishment of their U.S. manufacturing operations demonstrates their confidence in our workforce and the economic strength in our area.”

The electric-vehicle manufacturer is estimated to bring more than 800 jobs to Mississippi County.

The line of vehicles that will be produced includes electric urban trucks, electric logistics vans, and electric cutaway vans for last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies.