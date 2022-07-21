Discover the Saline County Library Card Effect

Local businesses participating in this event help spread the "Library Card Effect" by offering discounts to Saline County Library cardholders.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTON, Ark. — The Saline County Library is asking local businesses to participate in their upcoming Library Card Sign-Up Month promotion in September.

Last year, over 75 participating local businesses offered discounts to cardholders who showed their library cards— this year, the Saline County Library would like to continue that tradition.

This year’s theme is the “Library Card Effect”, which is described as the happy feeling of getting discounts at local businesses all over the county just by showing your library card!

Sponsorship and participant slots are open until August 1, 2022.

It's free to participate, and you get to choose the discount your business will offer.

In exchange, the library will feature your business logo on numerous promotional items across Saline County— including flyers, banners in both library branch lobbies, featured in the library magazine, and given two social media shout-outs.

There are three sponsorship level options: 20 Bronze, four Silver, and one Gold. Bronze-level sponsors will receive all participant benefits.

The four Silver-level sponsors will receive all Bronze-level benefits plus:

A feature in the Library Card Sign-Up Month promotional video

The ability to display promotional materials at the library in September

Recognition at the library’s first-annual award ceremony

The one Gold-level sponsor will receive all bronze and silver-level benefits plus:

The opportunity to share their own promotional video on social media

Their logo on Library Card Sign-Up Month special-edition bags.

Additionally, the Saline County Library will host a Mystery Night event for all sponsors and participants on September 2nd.

If you would like to participate in or sponsor Library Card Sign-Up Month promotion, please fill out this form: https://bit.ly/LCSUM2022 or email KariL@SalineCountyLibrary.org.