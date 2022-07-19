Back-to-school reading camps available through North Little Rock Public Library

The North Little Rock Public Library is giving kids a boost against the dreaded "summer learning slide" with a free back-to-school reading camp.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Help your child beat the dreaded "summer learning slide" by engaging them in fun, yet productive learning programs with North Little Rock Public Library's Back-to-School Reading Camps.

Students going into kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to explore a game-like online world while working at their own pace to build reading and comprehension skills.

The Back-to-School Reading Camps will run from July 25 through August 12 at the Laman and Argenta Libraries.

Laman’s Back-to-School Reading Camp is Monday through Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m., and Argenta Library’s Camp is Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

There are only eight spots available at each location, and sign-up is open now through July 25.

To sign up at Laman, call Lacy Wolfe at (501) 758-1720 or email lacy.wolfe@lamanlibrary.org.

For Argenta, call Emily Rozario at (501) 687-1061 or email emily.rozario@lamanlibrary.org.