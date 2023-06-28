American Red Cross urges Arkansans to be cautious of temperatures temperatures

As temperatures soar, the American Red Cross has offered some tips to help keep Arkansans safe in the face of heat advisories.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As temperatures soar, the American Red Cross has urged Arkansans to be cautious in the face of heat advisories.

When temperatures rise above 90 degrees, you can easily become more at risk to heat and heat-related illnesses— which can cause serious injury and in some cases death if untreated.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses can include nausea, dizziness, flushed or pale skin, heavy sweating, and headaches.

If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to move to a cool place, get something to drink, and use ice packs or damp washcloths to cool the body down.

If a victim refuses water, vomits, or loses consciousness, call 9-1-1 immediately. While anyone can experience a heat-related illness, the elderly and the very young are most susceptible.

To help prevent yourself from the heat this summer, the Red Cross offered the following safety tips:

Plan ahead: Discuss heat safety precautions with the members of your household and have a plan for what to do if the power goes out.

Discuss heat safety precautions with the members of your household and have a plan for what to do if the power goes out. Dress for the heat: Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors since they absorb the sun’s rays. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors since they absorb the sun’s rays. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella. Stay hydrated: Carry water or juice when you are out and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

Carry water or juice when you are out and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine, which dehydrate the body. Eat small meals and eat more often: Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat.

Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat. Slow down: Avoid too much strenuous or physical activity. If you must do it, try doing it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually between 4 and 7 a.m. Take frequent breaks.

Avoid too much strenuous or physical activity. If you must do it, try doing it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually between 4 and 7 a.m. Take frequent breaks. Stay indoors: If air-conditioning is unavailable, stay on the lowest floor out of the sun. Remember that electric fans do not cool, they simply circulate the air.

If air-conditioning is unavailable, stay on the lowest floor out of the sun. Remember that electric fans do not cool, they simply circulate the air. Be a good neighbor: Check in on family, friends, animals, neighbors who are elderly or ill, and those who do not have air conditioning.

In addition to these tips, it's also important to know what these heat-related terms mean: