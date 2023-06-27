Cooling centers open across Arkansas amid power outages

After a round of severe storms swept through Central Arkansas, many areas have opened up cooling centers to help residents who may still be without power.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — After a round of severe storms swept through parts of Central Arkansas, many places have opened up cooling centers to help residents who may still be without power.

Little Rock:

The City of Little Rock's cooling center is located at the East Little Rock Community Center at 2500 E. Sixth St. and is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

North Little Rock:

A cooling center is available for residents at the North Little Rock Community Center located at 2700 Willow Street. It will remain open throughout the evening for residents. Vending machines are available and pets are allowed.

Anyone with questions about the cooling center can reach out to the community center at (501) 791- 8541.

The City of NLR Cooling Center, located @ the NLR Community Center (2700 Willow St), will remain open for residents affected by the Sunday, June 25, storms. Vending machines are available, and pets are welcome. For more info, please call (501)791-8541. pic.twitter.com/fgBLwWMDjv — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) June 26, 2023

Conway:

The Don Owens Sports Center is open until 9 p.m. as a cooling center but may stay open later if there is a need.

Cabot:

The Community Place located at 2102 S 2nd Street (beside Joyland Skating and behind the Animal Clinic) will be open as a cooling center.

Bottled water will be provided. Pets are allowed on leashes as long as the owner cleans up after the animal and is respectful of other citizens who may have allergies or may not be a pet lover.

Today the cooling center located at The Community Place; 2102 S 2nd St will close at 8pm. Tomorrow, if you are still... Posted by City Of Cabot on Monday, June 26, 2023

Carlisle:

The Carlisle Police Department will be used as a cooling center on June 27 for anyone who may need it.

It is equipped with a backup generator, so anyone who needs to cool off, charge medical devices, etc. can come by anytime. There will also be water on site and hot dogs will be provided as supplies become available.

Hot Springs:

The Salvation Army will be hosting a daytime cooling shelter, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, June 28 – 30, located at the Salvation Army facility on 115 Crescent Avenue.

Volunteers can sign-up here. Donations can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army facility. Items requested include Gatorade; water; cooling towels and snacks, specifically bananas and oranges, and individually wrapped snacks.

For more information, contact Salvation Army's Captain Bryan Brinlee at (501) 623-1641 or St. Luke's Episcopal Church Outreach Coordinator Kathy Randel at (501) 623-1653 ext. 20.

Jacksonville:

Jacksonville First United Methodist Church, located at 220 W Main Street, will act as a cooling center on June 27, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Sherwood:

Many in Sherwood are without power and city offices are on generator power. Cooling stations will be available at the following locations: