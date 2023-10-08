Arkansas humane society recovering after fallen tree destroys building

The Independence County Humane Society is working to start rebuilding after a tree fell on the roof during a strong storm.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. — The Independence County Humane Society in Batesville has asked the community for help after a tree fell on the roof during a storm on August 10, causing extensive damage.

According to the shelter, the tree damaged the building where the cats stay as well as the dog kennels outside.

Two of the three cat rooms were destroyed, and all the cats and kittens have been moved into one room temporarily.

According to staff, the dogs in kennels outside during the storm were traumatized, but unharmed.

They have already found some fosters and rearranged others to keep all the animals safe and housed, however, fosters are still needed. Additionally, they are accepting donations of Purina cat food for both adults and kittens.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for repairs.

The Humane Society of Independence County is a local non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing stray and injured animals, providing temporary care for homeless animals, and adopting homeless animals to permanent homes.