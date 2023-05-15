AT&T offering reward in copper cable theft investigation

AT&T is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information on a recent string of copper cable thefts in the Pine Bluff and Jefferson County areas.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — AT&T will be offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information on a recent string of copper cable thefts in the Pine Bluff and Jefferson County areas.

The illegal removal of copper cables can disrupt network operations and affect public safety and the community as a whole.

The thefts are ongoing and have been going on for over a year. AT&T has been working with local law enforcement to investigate the incidents.