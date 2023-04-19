Dunbar Community Garden prepares for Earth Day

A Little Rock staple is continuing its mission of reaching out to the community— and this year they have some exciting plans with the third annual Sunshine Market.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A staple in the Little Rock gardening community is looking to continue its mission of serving those around them, as it has since 1992.

The Dunbar Community Garden has been preparing for Earth Day with some exciting events that will take place on Saturday, April 22.

Garden Manager and Program Coordinator Chris Wyman said that their greenhouse is full of plants ready for sale.

The garden will be selling plants, and the third Sunshine Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sunshine Market is a collection of local women-owned businesses that come together to share everything from art to baked goods and even yoga.

Wyman said that this weekend is the perfect time to remind the community of the importance of outdoor learning, urban agriculture, and growing your own food.

"I think the pandemic really taught us this is a skill that you should probably have that all people should know how to do. It also brings a sense of spirituality and positivity into your life, you know, digging in the dirt, working with plants being in nature, its engagement with nature, something that I think a lot of us miss these days," Wyman explained.

Since the garden is a non-profit, money generated from the event will go back into the garden to keep it running.

Many of the plants sold throughout the week and on Earth Day will start at a 'pay what you can' price of up to $15.

Wyman added that the garden offers a cheaper source of organic produce.

Besides getting prepared for Earth Day, the community garden has also received a facelift.

A new sign has been installed at the entrance, and in May a sculpture called Dialogue by Stephen Shachtman will be coming to the garden.

Wyman has worked in urban agriculture since 2007 and said that being in the garden satisfies him.

"It's good for my spirituality. You know, I've always wanted to be outside and be in touch with nature. The more I do that, the better I live," Wyman described. "I couldn't see myself in a cubicle these days."