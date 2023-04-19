Arkansas man arrested after Yell County drug bust

On Tuesday, April 18, investigators conducted a probationary search at a residence on Hickory St in Dardanelle and located a large number of illegal substances.

Officers located a large number of illegal substances inside the residence, and took Jesse Lomeli into custody.

Investigators seized 434 doses of suspected LSD, 8.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 5 pounds of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 5.2 pounds of suspected marijuana/THC products, and $1,505 in cash.

Given the residence’s proximity to churches and schools, narcotic sales within 1,000 feet of these facilities will carry enhanced penalties under Arkansas law.

Lomeli will be held pending a formal bond hearing.