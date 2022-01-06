'Wings Over Bryant' air show tickets now available

Children 12 and under will receive free general admission as part of Dassault Falcon Jet's 'Falcon Kids' program.

BRYANT, Arkansas — Wings Over Bryant is returning to Saline County for its second year and organizers are planning an even bigger and better celebration of aeronautics.

Advanced tickets are now available HERE. Guests are asked to download and print the tickets before arrival.

There will be a new Twilight show on Friday, June 24. Gates open at 4 p.m.

The daytime show is scheduled for Saturday, June 25. It will include over a dozen acts including Pitts Raptor, Warbirds In Action, GhostWriter Super Chipmunk and the Paradise Valley Skydivers. Gates open at 10 a.m.

CLICK HERE for the full schedule.

THV11's Adam Bledsoe and Meteorologist Skot Covert will be at both air shows to welcome guests to this spectacular event. Just look for Weather Force 11 and the THV11 Community Camper.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating unless they purchase a VIP ticket that includes chairs, tables and refreshments.

Outside food is not allowed but there will be several food vendors available. Pets are also not allowed. The air show is held on airport grounds so organizers are enforcing FAA and Department of Homeland Security rules.

For the lil' aviators in your life, don't miss out on the kids play zone. This zone is $10 per day and will include bounce houses, rock climbing wall, and rides.\

The Saline County Airport is located on 1100 Hill Farm Road in Bryant, Arkansas.

If you have additional questions, contact the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce.