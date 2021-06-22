1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in North Little Rock, police say

One man was found dead, another injured after officers respond to the area of 18th and North Poplar Street in North Little Rock.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, June 21, at 11:44 p.m., North Little Rock police officers responded to the area of 18th and North Poplar Street in reference to an accident.

Upon arrival, officers located a man inside of a wrecked vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While on scene, a second victim was also located, but suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The North Little Rock Police Department Investigations Unit is currently processing the scene and interviewing potential witnesses. No suspect information is available at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing, and more information regarding this incident will be released as it becomes available.