4 injured after parking lot shooting in Pine Bluff

The Pine Bluff Police Department says the incident happened in a parking lot on West 16th Avenue and South Cherry Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Four people are injured after a shooting in Pine Bluff Friday.

The incident happened in a parking lot at West 16th Avenue and South Cherry Street, and the Pine Bluff Police Department said all four individuals are expected to live.

Authorities said they currently have someone detained with the firearm, but they do not believe the person was the shooter.

Anyone with information about this incident has been asked to call the Pine Bluff detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.