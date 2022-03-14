Arkansas deputies investigating man's death as a homicide

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a man's body was found inside of a home in the Pastoria Community by deputies on Monday, March 14.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a man's body was found inside of a home in the Pastoria Community by deputies on March 14.

At 11:25 a.m., deputies found the body of 60-year-old Terald Shaw, who was pronounced dead by the county coroner.

Authorities say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.