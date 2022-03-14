Arkansas deputies investigating man's death as a homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a man's body was found inside of a home in the Pastoria Community by deputies on March 14.
At 11:25 a.m., deputies found the body of 60-year-old Terald Shaw, who was pronounced dead by the county coroner.
Authorities say they are investigating the death as a homicide.
The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (870) 541-5496 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or 24/7 at (870) 541-5300.