LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide that happened on the 5000 block of W. 65th Street.

According to reports, the incident left one person dead and a second person in life-threatening condition.

Authorities are asking for the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

There is no other information at this time.