One third of Little Rock homicides related to domestic violence, city leaders say

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. held his weekly crime briefing on Wednesday where he focused on domestic violence.

According to city leaders, one third of the homicides that have happened in 2022 were related to domestic violence.

Joyce Raynor is a victim and survivor of violent crime, whose son was murdered.

"When you lose a loved one, it is trauma, it's grief like nobody can even believe," said Raynor.

She's turned her pain into experience. It's also acted as motivation to help others through her Center for Healing Hearts and Spirits, an organization that provides help for crime victims, including domestic violence survivors.

"Most domestic violence cases do not happen overnight. They have been going on for months, in some cases, even years," said Raynor.

Out of the 12 homicides that have happened this year in Little Rock, four of those were due to domestic violence. The abuser could even be the person you trust most, like a significant other, a parent, or a spouse.

This is something that the Victim Services with the Little Rock Police Department sees every year, as thousands of people come through their doors.

There are some warning signs that someone maybe dealing with an abusive partner or relative, including:

Isolation

Financial control

Emotional manipulation