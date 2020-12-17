4 arrested in connection to fire bombing of Arkansas law enforcement vehicles

Four arrests have been made in connection to the fire bombings of LRPD and NLRPD vehicles in August.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Cody Hiland, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, hosted a press conference on Thursday.

Federal and local law enforcement officials joined him in addressing the fire bombing of local law enforcement vehicles in the central Arkansas area in August and September 2020.

Hiland announced four arrests have been made in connection to the fire bombings of LRPD and NLRPD vehicles.

Those arrested were all residents of Little Rock: 31-year-old Brittany Dawn Jeffrey, 27-year-old Emily Nowlin, 22-year-old Renea Goddard, and 24-year-old Aline Espinosa-Villegas.

This is an ongoing investigation.

You can view the full press conference here: