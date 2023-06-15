Arkansas man facing charges for alleged sexual assault of minor

A 32-year-old Concord man is facing charges for alleged sexual assault of a minor in an ongoing investigation by the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office.

CONCORD, Arkansas — On September 9, 2022, the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office received reports of an individual engaging in sexual indecent with a child.

Over the course of the last several months, detectives have been investigating the complaint.

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, a warrant was issued for 32-year-old Ryan Armstrong of Concord.

Armstrong was arrested and taken to the Cleburne County Jail on Monday, June 12, where he was booked for the following charges: rape, sexual assault, and distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

His bond was set at $150,000. Shortly after he was brought to jail, he posted bond and was released.

Armstrong was a volunteer temporary caregiver with The Call, a local foster organization, and was also a martial arts instructor in the Concord area.