Arkansas man arrested after threatening to kill multiple people, kidnapping girlfriend

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — On Monday, June 20, around 8 p.m., the Helena-West Helena Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Kentucky Street in West Helena.

When officers arrived, they were informed that 21-year-old Kylen Barksdale had threatened to kill multiple people in his residence and had kidnapped his 26-year-old girlfriend before fleeing the residence in his girlfriend’s vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle near 10th Street Park, where Barksdale led officers on a high-speed chase through West Helena until the vehicle stalled.

Barksdale was taken into custody and his girlfriend was rescued without injury.

Kylen Barksdale was charged with Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault on a Family or Household Member, Terroristic Threatening, and Fleeing.

His bond hearing was held on June 21, 2022 where his bond was set at $150,000.