Police: Conway man charged with first degree murder after shooting in Morrilton

MORRILTON, Ark. — Morrilton police have arrested 28-year-old Alexander Schwarz in connection to the alleged shooting death of 38-year-old Eric Littlejohn.

According to reports, the shooting took place on May 23 around 2:47 a.m. as authorities traveled to the 600 block of West Childress Street following reports of an 'unresponsive male.'

Once they made it to the location, that's when they found Littlejohn who was suffering from gunshot wound to the head.

Following his arrest, Schwarz is being charged with first degree murder in connection to Littlejohn's death.