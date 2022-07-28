Murder suspect taken into custody by Arkansas State Troopers

A man wanted in connection to two murders was apprehended by Arkansas State Troopers on Thursday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOPE, Ark. — A man was apprehended by Arkansas State Troopers Thursday afternoon.

He was originally wanted by Memphis police in connection with two murders that happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The homicide in Memphis involved the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and her son who was just 14 years old.

According to reports, shortly before 12:30 p.m., a state trooper who had been patrolling I-30 saw a westbound vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that authorities in Memphis believed was being driven by the murder suspect.

The vehicle got off the highway in Hope and quickly turned into the parking lot of a nearby convenience store, and then troopers gathered in the lot and took 42-year-old Jose Murillo Salgado of Bartlett, Tennessee into custody.

Agents with the state police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the convenience store where they recovered some evidence that was possibly connected to the murders.