Arrest made in Benton Tyndall Park shooting

49-year-old Tonya Richard of Benton turned herself in on October 7 on the warrant stemming from a shooting at Tyndall Park on September 20.

BENTON, Ark. — Officers with the Benton Police Department were called to Tyndall Park's East entrance on September 20 for reports of shots fired that were the result of a "disturbance" among several people.

Two adult victims did suffer injuries and were transported to the hospital.

49-year-old Tonya Richard of Benton turned herself in on October 7 on the warrant stemming from this incident.

Richard was charged with two counts of first-degree battery.

Following the investigation, officials believed that the involved parties knew each other and that this was a targeted and isolated incident.

Anyone with additional information about this or other incidents can contact the Benton Police Department at (501) 776-5947 or (501) 778-1171.